$CMPR stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CMPR stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,274,526 of trading volume.

$CMPR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CMPR:

$CMPR insiders have traded $CMPR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GENERAL PARTNERS LLC PRESCOTT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 316,056 shares for an estimated $25,000,029 .

. SEAN EDWARD QUINN (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $207,500

$CMPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $CMPR stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.