$CMPR stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CMPR stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,274,526 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CMPR:
$CMPR Insider Trading Activity
$CMPR insiders have traded $CMPR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GENERAL PARTNERS LLC PRESCOTT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 316,056 shares for an estimated $25,000,029.
- SEAN EDWARD QUINN (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $207,500
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CMPR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $CMPR stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P removed 309,032 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,163,775
- PRESCOTT GENERAL PARTNERS LLC removed 293,932 shares (-7.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,080,803
- SIMCOE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 230,314 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,867,322
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC added 203,806 shares (+30.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,616,966
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 194,034 shares (+6.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,916,118
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 141,942 shares (+31.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,180,080
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 107,350 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,794,112
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $CMPR on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.