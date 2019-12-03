CMP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.58, changing hands as low as $53.08 per share. Compass Minerals International Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMP's low point in its 52 week range is $38.19 per share, with $60.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.33.

