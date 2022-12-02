CMP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.59, changing hands as high as $45.98 per share. Compass Minerals International Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMP's low point in its 52 week range is $30.67 per share, with $67.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.73.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.