CMP Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/29/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/29/20, Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.72, payable on 6/15/20. As a percentage of CMP's recent stock price of $51.83, this dividend works out to approximately 1.39%, so look for shares of Compass Minerals International Inc to trade 1.39% lower — all else being equal — when CMP shares open for trading on 5/29/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CMP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.56% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMP's low point in its 52 week range is $34.3901 per share, with $66.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.35.

In Wednesday trading, Compass Minerals International Inc shares are currently up about 2.8% on the day.

