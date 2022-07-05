CMOs and CROs Need to Align on Pipeline

By Latané Conant

Nothing will tank revenue goals faster than misalignment between sales and marketing teams.

I still have nightmares about the time I showed up to a board meeting with my then-counterpart in sales where we each presented our numbers … and our numbers were completely different. The board looked at us like we had no idea what we were doing, and I couldn’t blame them.

As embarrassing as it was, I knew the discrepancy hadn’t occurred because we were incompetent. It occurred because we were misaligned. I had one set of measures I was working off of, and the sales leader had his own. Each of us was correct in our own right, but it sure didn’t look like that in the moment.

The embarrassment was a growth opportunity, though. Once we realized we could never reach common goals when we were tracking different measures of success, we were able to revise our thinking, get on the same page, and start reliably hitting our goals.

Since then, I’ve become an enthusiastic advocate for this unified approach to goal setting and tracking — especially when it comes to pipeline planning. A pipeline model the entire revenue team trusts is the foundation of predictable revenue. If you know you have enough pipeline and you believe in your numbers, you can be pretty sure you’re not going to miss your revenue goals.

The only way to get there is if the entire revenue team is playing from the same sheet of music — setting the same goals, tracking the same KPIs, and intervening together when things inevitably go off track.

After several years of experimenting, my current revenue team has developed a unified pipeline model that works, and I want to share it with you here.

Getting aligned on revenue-driving metrics

The biggest differentiator between our revenue operating model and others is that marketing is the steward of overall pipeline — regardless of where it comes from. A lot of marketing teams only concern themselves with marketing-generated pipeline. But that can lead to siloed, duplicative, and inefficient revenue efforts.

On our revenue team, all pipeline rolls into one model, which means there are not six people tracking it (often in different ways). Marketing is the owner of the model, and we report on every aspect of pipeline.

The other big differentiator is that when I’m talking about pipeline, I’m talking about pipeline created — not weighted pipeline or pipeline we’re sitting on across the funnel. Those are important things to track, but they’re not what I’m talking about with the unified pipeline model, which we use for establishing quotas.

In fact, quotas are the entire reason I wanted a unified pipeline model. I come from a sales background, and when I moved over to marketing, the idea of operating without a quota freaked me out. At the time, I didn’t know of a good way to establish pipeline quotas, which is what led us to develop this approach.

The process

Here’s how we develop our unified pipeline model:

At the beginning of the year, we meet with finance to understand overall bookings goals.

As a team, we work backward from those goals to determine how much pipeline we need to hit those booking goals.

We break the goals down by go-to-market segment and deal type (new business versus upsell). For each segment, we analyze historical data — a lookback period (generally a quarter) as well as prior year data — and make assumptions for conversion rates at each stage, sales velocity, and average selling price. We also look at where the pipeline is coming from for each segment (AE sourced, BDR, inbound, etc.) We enter all of this into a spreadsheet.

This generates pipeline projections by month, and throughout the year we make updates with actual performance numbers so future targets adjust.

Once this exercise is done, the projections roll up into a dashboard that we all monitor daily (or more).

We’ve also recently started using our AI-based Pipeline Intelligence system, which looks at trailing data to generate dynamic, real-time pipeline targets that adjust based on conversion trends, seasonality, and past performance. An AI-powered approach has two big benefits: First, it removes the manual effort required in the spreadsheet model. Second, and more importantly, it eliminates guesswork, opinions, and debate from the process.

With this model, you’ll find that you’re spending a lot more time obsessing over metrics that are directly tied to revenue instead of things like marketing qualified leads (MQLs). That’s because unlike MQLs, ASP, cycle times, and win rates move the needle on overall revenue in big, measurable ways.

Potential pitfalls

This sounds pretty simple on the surface, but over the years I’ve learned that it can get quite complex. If you undertake a unified pipeline model, here are some potential pitfalls to look out for.

Growing pains. As your business expands, you’ll have more go-to-market segments. You’ll need to make more assumptions for segments as well as potentially by vertical, product line, upsell versus new business, etc. The Rubik’s Cube suddenly expands, and everything becomes more complicated.

As your business expands, you’ll have more go-to-market segments. You’ll need to make more assumptions for segments as well as potentially by vertical, product line, upsell versus new business, etc. The Rubik’s Cube suddenly expands, and everything becomes more complicated. Expectations versus reality. When you’re making assumptions, base them on reality, not aspirations. You may have goals like having 80% of pipeline come from inbound. But your operating model is not the place for goals, it’s the place for realism. If your trend shows you’ve historically only derived 30% of pipeline from inbound, that’s the number you should use. Track your goals elsewhere, and when your numbers change, so can your model.

When you’re making assumptions, base them on reality, not aspirations. You may have goals like having 80% of pipeline come from inbound. But your operating model is not the place for goals, it’s the place for realism. If your trend shows you’ve historically only derived 30% of pipeline from inbound, that’s the number you should use. Track your goals elsewhere, and when your numbers change, so can your model. Seasonal trends. In many businesses, pipeline is subject to seasonal fluctuations. If you have AI on your side, you can see what impact seasonality has on your pipeline based on previous time periods so you can proactively make adjustments as needed.

In many businesses, pipeline is subject to seasonal fluctuations. If you have AI on your side, you can see what impact seasonality has on your pipeline based on previous time periods so you can proactively make adjustments as needed. Carryover questions. Pipeline assumptions and predictions are not static. You need to constantly adjust based on how you’re performing against expectations. Carryover can trip people up — if you missed your goal last month, how do you need to adjust this month? Or if you overperformed last month, do you adjust your goals downward this month? This is another place AI can be incredibly helpful.

Pipeline assumptions and predictions are not static. You need to constantly adjust based on how you’re performing against expectations. Carryover can trip people up — if you missed your goal last month, how do you need to adjust this month? Or if you overperformed last month, do you adjust your goals downward this month? This is another place AI can be incredibly helpful. MQLs and what to do with them. Many marketers are accustomed to setting quotas and gauging success based on MQLs. But as I’ve mentioned, MQLs don’t really move the needle in terms of revenue. You can still track them, and they can still trigger a workflow, but think of them as a leading indicator of pipeline. A big part of the operating model is a focus on qualified meetings, since those are the best North Star for early-stage pipeline health. So we measure stage 0 (meeting accepted), stage 1 (meeting completed), and stage 2 (qualified pipeline). In addition, be sure to track sales velocity. Improvements to sales velocity have the biggest upside potential in terms of increasing revenue. Conversely, decreases in sales velocity have major downside risk.

Many marketers are accustomed to setting quotas and gauging success based on MQLs. But as I’ve mentioned, MQLs don’t really move the needle in terms of revenue. You can still track them, and they can still trigger a workflow, but think of them as a leading indicator of pipeline. A big part of the operating model is a focus on qualified meetings, since those are the best North Star for early-stage pipeline health. So we measure stage 0 (meeting accepted), stage 1 (meeting completed), and stage 2 (qualified pipeline). In addition, be sure to track sales velocity. Improvements to sales velocity have the biggest upside potential in terms of increasing revenue. Conversely, decreases in sales velocity have major downside risk. Dollar value versus count. In stage 0s and 1s, dollar value isn’t the best indicator of pipeline health. But for stage 2s, it’s important to track both dollar value and count. That’s because it’s important to protect against sandbagging — where sellers enter very low dollar values, making you hit your count goals but not your dollar goals. Study average selling prices (ASPs) by segment and determine how the pipeline dollar values grow over the course of the deal to see if this is an issue. At one company I worked for, we found the value would increase more than 30% over course of the deal. That sounds great, but it makes it difficult to accurately understand if you’re on target. We ended up enforcing a mandatory dollar value to make things more accurate.

Alignment in action

When the whole revenue team operates under this one revenue operating model, true alignment is achievable. Everyone has real-time visibility into both pipeline created and assumptions. That means that if something is off track — say the win rate was assumed to be 47% but is actually 32% — everyone can rally to fix it and meet the bookings target.

Another benefit is that a clear definition of all metrics eliminates squabbling about what the numbers mean or could mean. Revenue team meetings become more productive, because instead of dissecting reports, the team can spend their time addressing the specific ways to stay on track and meet quota.

This model drives transparency, which creates trust, because everyone on the team can see the health of the pipeline at any time. And we do — most of our team is looking at the pipeline dashboard daily, if not multiple times a day.

This might sound like a lot of setup and review, but once it’s rolling, you end up saving a lot of time and collaborating more efficiently. That’s especially true if you can bring AI into the equation. The ability to accurately and reliably forecast pipeline is critical to a revenue team’s success, and pipeline intelligence AI puts that power in the hands of every marketing team.

Latané Conant is the Chief Market Officer of 6sense and author of the bestselling book, No Forms. No Spam. No Cold Calls. She’s passionate about empowering marketing leaders to confidently lead their teams, company, and industry into the future. Latané is laser-focused on leveraging technology and data to build marketing programs that result in deals, not just leads. She’s known across the industry for her creativity, competitiveness, and boundless energy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.