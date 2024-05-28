CMON Limited AGM: Unanimous Shareholder Approval

CMON Limited (HK:1792) has released an update.

CMON Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 28, 2024, with shareholders overwhelmingly supporting all proposed resolutions. Key outcomes included the unanimous re-election of executive and non-executive directors, adoption of audited financial statements, and approval to authorize the board to fix director remuneration and appoint the company’s auditor for the upcoming year. The meeting showcased full shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

