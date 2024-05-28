News & Insights

Stocks

CMON Limited AGM: Unanimous Shareholder Approval

May 28, 2024 — 08:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CMON Limited (HK:1792) has released an update.

CMON Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 28, 2024, with shareholders overwhelmingly supporting all proposed resolutions. Key outcomes included the unanimous re-election of executive and non-executive directors, adoption of audited financial statements, and approval to authorize the board to fix director remuneration and appoint the company’s auditor for the upcoming year. The meeting showcased full shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

For further insights into HK:1792 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.