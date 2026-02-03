CMOC Group (SHSE:603993) Price Target Increased by 13.61% to 24.01

The average one-year price target for CMOC Group (SHSE:603993) has been revised to CN¥24.01 / share. This is an increase of 13.61% from the prior estimate of CN¥21.13 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥19.19 to a high of CN¥29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.69% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥22.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMOC Group. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 603993 is 0.18%, an increase of 3.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.74% to 41,866K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,278K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,277K shares , representing an increase of 42.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 603993 by 104.00% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,529K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,173K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,908K shares , representing an increase of 8.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 603993 by 4.20% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 2,239K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,296K shares , representing an increase of 42.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 603993 by 100.60% over the last quarter.

AOTAX - AllianzGI Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund A holds 2,000K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.