CMOC Group Limited - Class H (CMCLF) Price Target Increased by 8.50% to 0.87

The average one-year price target for CMOC Group Limited - Class H (OTC:CMCLF) has been revised to 0.87 / share. This is an increase of 8.50% from the prior estimate of 0.80 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.62 to a high of 1.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.10% from the latest reported closing price of 0.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMOC Group Limited - Class H. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCLF is 0.21%, an increase of 8.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.65% to 215,840K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 32,823K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,135K shares, representing an increase of 69.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCLF by 129.82% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 18,384K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ESGE - iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF holds 17,424K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,386K shares, representing an increase of 34.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCLF by 8.59% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 14,238K shares. No change in the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,913K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,099K shares, representing an increase of 57.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCLF by 65.78% over the last quarter.

