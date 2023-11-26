CMOC Group Limited - Class H (CMCLF) Price Target Increased by 5.08% to 0.89

The average one-year price target for CMOC Group Limited - Class H (OTC:CMCLF) has been revised to 0.89 / share. This is an increase of 5.08% from the prior estimate of 0.85 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.68 to a high of 1.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.57% from the latest reported closing price of 0.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMOC Group Limited - Class H. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 9.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCLF is 0.24%, an increase of 8.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.84% to 234,383K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 34,434K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,164K shares, representing an increase of 70.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCLF by 156.97% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 17,970K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,384K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCLF by 0.45% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 13,758K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,013K shares, representing an increase of 70.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCLF by 160.07% over the last quarter.

ESGE - iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF holds 12,465K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,932K shares, representing a decrease of 11.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCLF by 32.13% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 10,890K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,843K shares, representing an increase of 55.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCLF by 70.56% over the last quarter.

