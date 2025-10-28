CMOC Group (CMCLF) Price Target Increased by 24.38% to 2.00

The average one-year price target for CMOC Group (OTCPK:CMCLF) has been revised to $2.00 / share. This is an increase of 24.38% from the prior estimate of $1.61 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.99 to a high of $2.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 114.95% from the latest reported closing price of $0.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMOC Group. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 8.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCLF is 0.21%, an increase of 48.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.39% to 398,830K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55,812K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51,647K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,937K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCLF by 32.44% over the last quarter.

PRMSX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Stock Fund holds 35,106K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 34,662K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,266K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCLF by 10.99% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 20,595K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,693K shares , representing a decrease of 19.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCLF by 9.64% over the last quarter.

