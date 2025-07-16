CMO Sells Dutch Bros Shares Worth Nearly $400,000

On July 3, 2025, the Chief Marketing Officer of Dutch Bros, (NYSE:BROS) Tana Davila, disclosed a sale of 5,922 shares, totaling approximately $312,366, after 14,442 shares vested as part of her compensation plan.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Context Shares traded 5,922 Total shares sold in this transaction. Transaction value $397,366 Rounded from $397,366.20. Post-transaction shares 12,571 Shares held after sale. Post-transaction value $843,514 As of July 1, 2025. 1-year performance 60.3% One-year total return on July 1, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $8.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.26 billion Net income (TTM) $43.55 million One-year price change 60.3%

Company snapshot

Dutch Bros operates and franchises drive-thru coffee shops across the United States, offering coffee, specialty beverages, and energy drinks under brands such as Dutch Bros Coffee and Blue Rebel.

With over 18,000 employees, Dutch Bros has established a significant presence in the U.S. quick-service beverage market. Its scalable drive-thru format and focus on operational efficiency support its ongoing expansion and competitive positioning.

Foolish take

Ms Davila's stock sale, worth nearly $400,000, doesn't seem out of the ordinary and is part of her vested stock options. She still holds 12,571 shares, with another 14,442 restricted stock options vesting on July 1, 2026 if she continues in her role. In total, she potentially holds stock awards worth at least $1.8 million.

Dutch Bros is still early in its innings versus larger rivals, such as Starbucks. The drive-thru coffee chain has 1,000-plus stores across the country and management looks to at least double that count over the next four years. Said another way, management has a clear vison for expansion.

However, coffee chains haven't been the most profitable businesses lately. Dutch Bros, in particluar, seems to have juiced much of its recent growth via debt as actual cash flows were lacklustre over the last couple of quarters.

If you have an extremely long investing horizon, the current situation may not be the best indicator of the company's success. Dutch Bros may well scale up operations massively, where adding the next drive-thru location may not cost it much as it does now.

However in the near term, which I see as the next 24 months, coffee chains may not be the most profitable ventures around.

Glossary

Insider trading: Buying or selling a company's stock by someone with access to non-public, material information about the company.

Chief Marketing Officer (CMO): Senior executive responsible for marketing strategy and initiatives within an organization.

Transaction value: The total dollar amount generated from a specific securities trade or group of trades.

Post-transaction shares: The number of shares an insider holds after completing a trade.

YTD performance: Year-to-date performance; measures a security's return from the start of the calendar year to the present.

Median trade size: The middle value of all trade sizes in a data set, used to indicate typical transaction size.

Percentile: A statistical measure indicating the relative standing of a value within a data set.

Outstanding shares: Total shares of a company's stock currently held by all shareholders, including insiders and the public.

Net accumulation / net reduction: Net accumulation means more shares are bought than sold; net reduction means more are sold than bought.

Franchised segment: Part of a business operated by independent owners (franchisees) under the company's brand and business model.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 14, 2025

Isac Simon has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dutch Bros. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.