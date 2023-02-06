CMLS or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Broadcast Radio and Television stocks have likely encountered both Cumulus Media (CMLS) and Netflix (NFLX). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Cumulus Media has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Netflix has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that CMLS is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

CMLS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.87, while NFLX has a forward P/E of 32.88. We also note that CMLS has a PEG ratio of 0.39. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. NFLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.71.

Another notable valuation metric for CMLS is its P/B ratio of 0.31. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NFLX has a P/B of 7.84.

Based on these metrics and many more, CMLS holds a Value grade of A, while NFLX has a Value grade of C.

CMLS is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that CMLS is likely the superior value option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.