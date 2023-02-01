CMLS Holdings Increases Position in Sema4 Holdings (SMFR)

Fintel reports that CMLS Holdings has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 119.88MM shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. Class A (SMFR). This represents 15.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 5, 2022 they reported 34.20MM shares and 8.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 250.50% and an increase in total ownership of 6.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 474.69% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sema4 Holdings is $1.78. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 474.69% from its latest reported closing price of $0.31.

The projected annual revenue for Sema4 Holdings is $222MM. The projected annual EPS is $-0.48.

Fund Sentiment

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sema4 Holdings. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 8.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SMFR is 0.0674%, a decrease of 4.6769%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 161,337K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blackstone Group holds 27,656,993 shares

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 16,973,488 shares

Casdin Capital holds 16,437,500 shares

Corvex Management holds 15,937,500 shares

Oracle Investment Management holds 8,403,926 shares

Sema4 Holdings Background Information

Sema4 is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights. Sema4 is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Centrellis™, its innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling us to generate a more complete understanding of disease and wellness and to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all.

