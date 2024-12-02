News & Insights

Stocks

CML Microsystems Director Transfers Shares, Maintains Stake

December 02, 2024 — 10:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CML Microsystems (GB:CML) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CML Microsystems’ Group Managing Director, Chris Gurry, transferred 100,000 shares to his wife without affecting his overall stake, which remains at 7.84% of the company. This move underscores the company’s robust position in the growing semiconductor market, where it maintains a diverse customer base and continues to operate debt-free with dividend payouts. CML is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for faster, secure data transmission and telecom infrastructure upgrades.

For further insights into GB:CML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.