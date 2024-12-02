CML Microsystems Director Transfers Shares, Maintains Stake

CML Microsystems (GB:CML) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CML Microsystems’ Group Managing Director, Chris Gurry, transferred 100,000 shares to his wife without affecting his overall stake, which remains at 7.84% of the company. This move underscores the company’s robust position in the growing semiconductor market, where it maintains a diverse customer base and continues to operate debt-free with dividend payouts. CML is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for faster, secure data transmission and telecom infrastructure upgrades.

For further insights into GB:CML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.