CML Microsystems Buys Back Shares Amid Market Growth

CML Microsystems has repurchased 5,000 of its own shares at £2.35 each, increasing its treasury holdings to 425,895 shares. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to manage its share capital, with the total voting rights now standing at 16,078,859 shares. CML is known for its strong positioning in the growing communications semiconductor market, being cash-generative and debt-free.

