CML Microsystems Boosts Share Repurchase Strategy

November 19, 2024 — 10:22 am EST

CML Microsystems (GB:CML) has released an update.

CML Microsystems has repurchased 30,000 of its own shares at £2.35 each, bringing its total voting rights to 16,083,859. This move aligns with its strategic focus on maintaining robust shareholder engagement while continuing to operate as a debt-free, dividend-paying company. CML, known for its innovative semiconductor solutions, benefits from strong growth trends in global communications markets.

