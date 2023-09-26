CML Gets US Government Clearance To Acquire Microwave Technology

(RTTNews) - CML Microsystems plc (CML.L), a semiconductor manufacturer, announced on Tuesday that it has received US Government clearance to proceed with the acquisition of semiconductor company, Microwave Technology, Inc. as first announced on January 17.

CML has also signed a National Security Agreement or NSA with the relevant government agencies, whereby the company has to implement specific measures to oversee compliance with the NSA.

The company is expecting the acquisition to close in first week of October.

Currently, shares of CML are trading at 441.50, up 2.67% on the London Stock Exchange.

