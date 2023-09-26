News & Insights

Markets

CML Gets US Government Clearance To Acquire Microwave Technology

September 26, 2023 — 06:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CML Microsystems plc (CML.L), a semiconductor manufacturer, announced on Tuesday that it has received US Government clearance to proceed with the acquisition of semiconductor company, Microwave Technology, Inc. as first announced on January 17.

CML has also signed a National Security Agreement or NSA with the relevant government agencies, whereby the company has to implement specific measures to oversee compliance with the NSA.

The company is expecting the acquisition to close in first week of October.

Currently, shares of CML are trading at 441.50, up 2.67% on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.