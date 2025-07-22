Stocks
CMI

$CMI stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 22, 2025 — 03:16 pm EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$CMI stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $259,137,160 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $CMI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $CMI stock page):

$CMI Insider Trading Activity

$CMI insiders have traded $CMI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARK ANDREW SMITH (VP - Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,430 shares for an estimated $4,281,359.
  • JOHN H STONE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $332,079
  • JENNIFER RUMSEY (Chair and CEO) sold 0 shares for an estimated $187

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 742 institutional investors add shares of $CMI stock to their portfolio, and 675 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $CMI Data Alerts


Sign Up

$CMI Government Contracts

We have seen $126,933,404 of award payments to $CMI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$CMI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CMI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025
  • Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/19/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
  • UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CMI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CMI forecast page.

$CMI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMI recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CMI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $355.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Adam Seiden from Barclays set a target price of $387.0 on 07/21/2025
  • David Leiker from Baird set a target price of $355.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Kyle Menges from Citigroup set a target price of $360.0 on 06/24/2025
  • Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $431.0 on 05/27/2025
  • David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $419.0 on 05/19/2025
  • Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $320.0 on 05/06/2025
  • Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $350.0 on 05/06/2025

You can track data on $CMI on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CMI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.