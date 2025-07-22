$CMI stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CMI stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $259,137,160 of trading volume.

$CMI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CMI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $CMI stock page ):

$CMI insiders have traded $CMI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ANDREW SMITH (VP - Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,430 shares for an estimated $4,281,359 .

. JOHN H STONE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $332,079

JENNIFER RUMSEY (Chair and CEO) sold 0 shares for an estimated $187

$CMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 742 institutional investors add shares of $CMI stock to their portfolio, and 675 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CMI Government Contracts

We have seen $126,933,404 of award payments to $CMI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$CMI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 04/09 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/09 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

$CMI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/19/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/07/2025

$CMI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMI recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CMI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $355.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Adam Seiden from Barclays set a target price of $387.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 David Leiker from Baird set a target price of $355.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Kyle Menges from Citigroup set a target price of $360.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $431.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $419.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $320.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $350.0 on 05/06/2025

