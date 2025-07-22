$CMI stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CMI stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $259,137,160 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CMI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $CMI stock page):
$CMI Insider Trading Activity
$CMI insiders have traded $CMI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK ANDREW SMITH (VP - Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,430 shares for an estimated $4,281,359.
- JOHN H STONE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $332,079
- JENNIFER RUMSEY (Chair and CEO) sold 0 shares for an estimated $187
$CMI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 742 institutional investors add shares of $CMI stock to their portfolio, and 675 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,776,224 shares (-52.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $870,179,650
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,187,377 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $388,865,967
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 817,384 shares (+152.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $256,200,840
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 466,284 shares (+99.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $146,152,056
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 424,294 shares (+70.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,990,711
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 406,551 shares (-87.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $127,429,345
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 406,191 shares (-82.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $127,316,507
$CMI Government Contracts
We have seen $126,933,404 of award payments to $CMI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- AWARD/DELIVERY ORDER FOR CUMMINS V903 REMAN ENGINES.: $44,054,820
- DELIVERY ORDER FOR A QUANTITY OF 232 EACH, V903 675 HP BFVS NEW ON SKIDS AND 5 EACH, V903 675 HP COMMON SPA...: $39,425,872
- DELIVERY ORDER W912CH-24-F-0136 TO CONTRACT W56HZV-23-D-0048 AUTHORIZING A QUANTITY OF 200 AMPV 675 HP NEW,...: $34,836,078
- DELIVERY ORDER W912CH-24-F-0127 TO CONTRACT W56HZV-23-D-0048 AUTHORIZING A QUANTITY OF 40 AMPV 675 HP NEW V...: $6,910,560
- 4X 30RMP-1060A CUMMINS AMMPS MILITARY GENERATOR 120/208 VAC 3PH 60HZ8X 60RMP-1070A CUMMINS AMMPS GENERATOR ...: $758,917
$CMI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CMI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 04/09 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
$CMI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/19/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
- UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/07/2025
$CMI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMI recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CMI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $355.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Adam Seiden from Barclays set a target price of $387.0 on 07/21/2025
- David Leiker from Baird set a target price of $355.0 on 07/11/2025
- Kyle Menges from Citigroup set a target price of $360.0 on 06/24/2025
- Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $431.0 on 05/27/2025
- David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $419.0 on 05/19/2025
- Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $320.0 on 05/06/2025
- Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $350.0 on 05/06/2025
