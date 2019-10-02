CMI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $156.51, changing hands as low as $154.28 per share. Cummins, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMI's low point in its 52 week range is $124.4154 per share, with $175.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $154.80.

