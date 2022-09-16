CMI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $210.50, changing hands as low as $208.44 per share. Cummins, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CMI's low point in its 52 week range is $184.27 per share, with $247.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $210.61.
Free Report: Top 7%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.