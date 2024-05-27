News & Insights

Stocks

CMGE Technology Group’s Resolutions Pass with High Approval

May 27, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CMGE Technology Group Limited (HK:0302) has released an update.

At the recent annual general meeting, CMGE Technology Group Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions, including the re-election of board members, the re-appointment of their auditor, and authorization for share buybacks and issuance. Shareholders showed overwhelming support for the resolutions, with nearly all receiving 99% or higher approval rates.

For further insights into HK:0302 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.