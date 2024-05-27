CMGE Technology Group’s Resolutions Pass with High Approval

CMGE Technology Group Limited (HK:0302) has released an update.

At the recent annual general meeting, CMGE Technology Group Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions, including the re-election of board members, the re-appointment of their auditor, and authorization for share buybacks and issuance. Shareholders showed overwhelming support for the resolutions, with nearly all receiving 99% or higher approval rates.

For further insights into HK:0302 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.