CMGE Technology Group (SEHK:302) Price Target Decreased by 16.19% to 1.33

The average one-year price target for CMGE Technology Group (SEHK:302) has been revised to HK$1.33 / share. This is a decrease of 16.19% from the prior estimate of HK$1.58 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$1.31 to a high of HK$1.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 170.61% from the latest reported closing price of HK$0.49 / share.

CMGE Technology Group Maintains 28.51% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 28.51%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMGE Technology Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 302 is 0.00%, an increase of 88.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.72% to 61,392K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,135K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,794K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,486K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 4,511K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 2,594K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,630K shares , representing an increase of 37.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 302 by 116.19% over the last quarter.

