CMG Welcomes New Board Member Alex Davern

May 22, 2024 — 06:08 pm EDT

Computer Modelling (TSE:CMG) has released an update.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has enhanced its Board of Directors by appointing Alex Davern, an experienced leader with a strong background in technology and finance. Davern’s previous roles include top executive positions at National Instruments and board memberships at Faro Technologies and Cirrus Logic Inc. The company anticipates Davern’s expertise will significantly contribute to its growth strategy, as it bids farewell to Judith Athaide who resigned from the Board.

