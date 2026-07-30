Is CMG Stock Worth Buying After Its Second-Quarter Earnings Beat?

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG delivered a second-quarter earnings beat and raised its comparable-sales outlook, giving investors fresh evidence that operating momentum is improving.

The case for owning the stock remains mixed. Sales trends and expansion plans look healthier, but earnings growth, margins and valuation still leave less room for disappointment.

CMG Delivers a Modest Earnings Beat

Chipotle reported adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents by 3.1%.



The bottom line was unchanged from the year-ago quarter, even as revenues rose 9.3% to $3.35 billion. That gap shows sales strength, but not enough profit leverage.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Price and Consensus

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Quote

Chipotle Raises Its Sales Outlook

Management now expects full-year comparable restaurant sales growth in the low-single-digit range, improving the near-term thesis for CMG.



Second-quarter comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2%, supported by 1% transaction growth and a 1.2% increase in average check. For the third quarter, expectations point to roughly 1% comparable-sales growth.

CMG’s Valuation Leaves Little Room for Error

CMG trades at 27.18X forward 12-month earnings, above 22.83X for its sub-industry and 19.83X for the S&P 500.



The $36 price target implies only modest upside from the $34.24 share price. That target is based on a 28.80X forward multiple, so stronger margin recovery would matter.



CAVA Group CAVA and Sweetgreen SG are useful public fast-casual comparisons for investors assessing traffic, unit growth and operating leverage across restaurant growth stories. The contrast keeps CMG’s premium multiple in focus.

Chipotle’s Balance Sheet Supports Growth

Chipotle ended the quarter with approximately $800 million in cash, restricted cash and investments, access to a $500 million revolving credit facility and no debt.



That flexibility supports restaurant development, technology investments and share repurchases at the same time. CMG repurchased $631 million of stock in the quarter and had $1.7 billion remaining under its authorization.

CMG Still Faces Earnings Headwinds

The Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for 2026 earnings of $1.14 per share, below the $1.17 earned in 2025.



Estimates have remained unchanged over the past 30 days. Food inflation, wage pressure, marketing expenses and higher general and administrative costs continue to weigh on earnings leverage.

CMG’s Scores Support a Cautious View

The bottom line is balanced. Chipotle has a long development runway and better comparable-sales momentum, but valuation and margin pressure keep the risk-reward from looking one-sided.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), with a VGM Score of C. A Zacks Rank #3 can be appropriate for investors who already own the stock, but it does not signal the same near-term earnings-revision strength as a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy).



CMG’s Growth Score of B supports the long-term expansion thesis, especially given unit growth and digital engagement. The Value Score of D and Momentum Score of D reinforce caution about paying a premium before margins and earnings growth improve.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.