CMG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $1803.43, changing hands as low as $1795.01 per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMG's low point in its 52 week range is $1344.05 per share, with $2175.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1806.50. The CMG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

