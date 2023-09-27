CME to launch micro US natural gas futures and options on Nov. 6

Sept 27 (Reuters) - CME Group CME.O said on Wednesday it will launch micro Henry Hub natural gas futures and options on Nov. 6, which will be listed on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).

The new micro contracts will be one-tenth the size of benchmark Henry Hub futures and options and cash-settled, the NYMEX owner said.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

