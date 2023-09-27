News & Insights

CME to launch micro US natural gas futures and options on Nov. 6

September 27, 2023 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

Sept 27 (Reuters) - CME Group CME.O said on Wednesday it will launch micro Henry Hub natural gas futures and options on Nov. 6, which will be listed on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).

The new micro contracts will be one-tenth the size of benchmark Henry Hub futures and options and cash-settled, the NYMEX owner said.

