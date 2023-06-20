News & Insights

CME to launch lithium carbonate futures in July

June 20, 2023 — 09:27 am EDT

Written by Brijesh Patel for Reuters ->

June 20 (Reuters) - Futures exchange operator CME Group Inc CME.O on Tuesday said it will launch a lithium carbonate futures contract on July 17, pending all relevant regulatory reviews, catering to strong electric vehicle demand.

Lithium Carbonate CIF CJK (Fastmarkets) will be financially-settled based on the battery-grade Lithium Carbonate assessment published by Fastmarkets, the market operator said.

"As electric vehicle sales continue to surge, we are pleased to introduce a second Lithium futures contract," said Jin Chang, managing director and global head of metals at CME Group.

The contract will provide market participants with more tools to manage price risk across a variety of raw battery materials, Chang added.

The London Metal Exchange (LME) launched its Lithium Hydroxide CIF (Fast Markets MB) contract in July 2021, but it has not traded since.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

