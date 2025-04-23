CME Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Trading Volume, Revenues Lag

CME Group CME reported first-quarter 2025 operating income of $2.80 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%. The bottom line improved 12% year over year. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.).



Quarterly results benefited from improving revenues, driven by higher clearing and transaction fees as well as market data and information services fees. Increased volatility drove volumes.

Performance in Detail

CME Group’s revenues of $1.6 billion increased 10.4% year over year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher clearing and transaction fees (up 10.6% year over year), market data and information services (up 10.9% year over year) and other (6.7% year over year). The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%.

Total expenses rose 1.1% year over year to $534.3 million, attributable to higher compensation and benefits, technology, and licensing and other fee agreements. It exceeded our estimate of $492.4 million.



Operating income increased 15.5% from the prior-year quarter to $1.1 billion. Our estimate was $1 billion.



Given heightened economic uncertainty, average daily volume (ADV) was a record 29.8 million contracts. Commodities grew 19%, financials increased 12%, and ADV outside the U.S. reached a new high of 8.8 million contracts, up 19% year over year. The total average rate per contract was 68.6 cents.

Financial Update

As of March 31, 2025, CME Group had $1.5 billion of cash and marketable securities, down 49.5% from the 2024-end level.



As of March 31, 2025, long-term debt was $3.4 billion, up 27.7% from 2024-end.



As of March 31, 2025, CME had shareholders' equity worth $26.5 billion, up 2% from the end of 2024.

Capital Deployment

CME Group declared dividends of $2.6 billion in the first quarter of 2025. It has returned over $28.6 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012.

Zacks Rank

