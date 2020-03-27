CME launches enhanced delivery gold futures to combat volatility

Adds background details

March 27 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc CME.O on Friday announced the initial listing of enhanced delivery gold futures that will be deliverable in 100-ounce bars, 400-ounce bars, or kilo bars, effective April 6.

The U.S. exchange operator said the product size of the new gold futures will be 100 troy ounces.

Reuters on Tuesday reported the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and several major banks that trade gold have asked CME to allow gold bars in London to be used to settle its contracts to ease disruption to trading.

The spread between London XAU= and New York prices GCcv1 ballooned to as much as $70 on Tuesday - the biggest premium for COMEX futures in at least 40 years.

Coronavirus-led air travel restrictions and fears of a supply squeeze due to closures of precious metals refineries have triggered worries among market participants about their ability to access gold in London to settle COMEX trades.

CME earlier this week said the new gold futures contract could contain price volatility caused by the shutdown of gold supply routes, but traders and bankers warned it would not immediately calm markets.

Gold prices fell on Friday, but are on track for their biggest weekly gain since 2008 as economic damage expected from the coronavirus pandemic bolstered bullion's safe-haven appeal. GOL/

