CME Group's quarterly profit rises as high volatility spurred risk hedging

April 26 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc CME.O on Wednesday reported higher first-quarter profits, as traders turned to the exchange operator's products to hedge against market volatility amid a banking crisis and worries over slowing macroeconomic growth.

The recent regional banking failures along with the U.S. Federal Reserve's continued rate hike cycle has roiled markets, pushing demand for hedging tools in an increasingly uncertain macroeconomic environment as investors try to dump risky assets.

"Asglobal marketparticipants sought to manage risk across asset classes, we saw a flight to futures," Terry Duffy, CME Group's chief executive officer, said.

CME's clearing and transaction revenue in the quarter ended March 31 rose 5.5% to $1.2 billion.

The exchange operator's average daily volumes in the first quarter were 26.9 million contracts.

On an adjusted basis, net income for the quarter was $882 million, or $2.42 per share, compared with $766 million, or $2.11 per share, a year earlier.

