CME Group's quarterly profit rises as high volatility spurred risk hedging

April 26 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc CME.O on Wednesday reported higher first-quarter profits, as traders turned to the exchange operator's products to hedge against market volatility amid a banking crisis and worries over slowing macroeconomic growth.

On an adjusted basis, net income for the quarter was $882 million, or $2.42 per share, compared with $766 million, or $2.11 per share a year earlier.

