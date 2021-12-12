CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 14th of January to US$3.25. This makes the dividend yield 3.0%, which is above the industry average.

CME Group Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 111% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 2.1%. However, if the dividend continues growing along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 108% over the next year.

Dividend Volatility

NasdaqGS:CME Historic Dividend December 12th 2021

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from US$1.12 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$6.85. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 20% a year over that time. CME Group has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

We Could See CME Group's Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. CME Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.5% per year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think CME Group's payments are rock solid. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think CME Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for CME Group that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

