CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 25th of March to US$1.00. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 2.9%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

CME Group Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, CME Group's dividend was only 52% of earnings, however it was paying out 117% of free cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 2.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 110%, which probably can't continue putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

NasdaqGS:CME Historic Dividend February 9th 2022

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.12 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$7.25. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 21% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

CME Group Could Grow Its Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see CME Group has been growing its earnings per share at 9.5% a year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On CME Group's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for CME Group that investors should take into consideration. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

