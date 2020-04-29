CME Group's (CME) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
CME Group Inc. CME reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.33, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.5%. The bottom line also improved 43.8% year over year, primarily due to higher revenues.
Performance in Detail
CME Group’s revenues of $1.5 billion increased 29% year over year courtesy of strong clearing and transaction fees. Moreover, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%. The year-over-year improvement in revenues can be attributed to higher clearing and transaction fees, which improved 34.2% year over year.
Total expenses increased 2.5% year over year to $562.2 million during the reported quarter on account of higher professional fees and outside services; depreciation and amortization; licensing and other fee agreements plus other expenses.
Operating income improved 52.1% from the prior-year quarter to $959.9 million.
Average daily volume surged 45% year over year to 27 million contracts in the quarter.
Financial Update
As of Mar 31, 2020, CME Group had $851.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, down 45.1% from the level at 2019 end. As of Mar 31, 2020, long-term debt of $3.5 billion slipped 5.4% from the figure at 2019 end.
The company exited the first quarter with total assets worth $137.9 billion, up 83.4% from the number at 2019 end.
Capital Deployment
CME Group announced dividends of $1.2 billion for the first quarter including the annual variable dividend worth $894 million. The company returned $13.5 billion to its shareholders via since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012.
