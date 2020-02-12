CME Group's (CME) Earnings Lag Estimates in Q4, Drop Y/Y

CME Group Inc. CME reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. The bottom line also declined 14.1% year over year, mainly due to lower revenues.



Performance in Detail



CME Group’s revenues of $1.1 billion decreased 8% year over year due to lower clearing and transaction fees. Moreover, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%. The year-over-year softness in revenues can be attributed to lower clearing and transaction fees (down 12.9% year over year).



Total expenses dipped 3.6% year over year to $565.4 million during the reported quarter on account of weak compensation and benefits; professional fees and outside services; licensing and other fee agreements plus other expenses.



Operating income fell 11.8% from the prior-year quarter to $573 million.

Average daily volume shrank 19% year over year to 16.9 million contracts in the quarter.

CME Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CME Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CME Group Inc. Quote

Financial Update



As of Dec 31, 2019, CME Group had $1.6 billion of cash and marketable securities, up 12.9% from the level at 2018 end. As of Dec 31, 2019, long-term debt of $3.7 billion slipped 2.2% from the figure at 2018 end.



As of Dec 31, 2019, the company had total assets worth $75.2 billion, down 2.9% from the number at 2018 end.



Capital Deployment



CME Group declared dividends of $2 billion for 2019 including the annual variable dividend worth $894 million. The company returned $13.2 billion to its shareholders in the form of dividends since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012.



Full-Year Update



Non-US ADV for 2019 reached a milestone of 4.9 million contracts, up 10% year over year, mainly attributable to growth in Europe, Asia and Latin America.



Total revenues for the year were $4.8 billion, up 13% year over year. Adjusted earnings per share were $6.80, down 0.3% year over year.



Zacks Rank



CME Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Performance of Other Securities Exchange Industry Players



Fourth-quarter earnings of Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ, Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE and MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.