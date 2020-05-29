CME Group's (CME) BrokerTec and TriOptima Units Collaborate

CME Group Inc. CME units BrokerTec and TriOptima have teamed up to provide an end-to-end repo workflow solution for the first time for industry participants. This collaboration is aimed at fully automating processes across the repo transaction lifecycle.



BrokerTec is the leading provider of electronic trading platforms and technology services in fixed-income markets. It aims to expand the service to US Treasuries and other product sectors by the third quarter of 2020. TriOptima is an over the counter (OTC) derivatives market infrastructure specialist.



The combination of BrokerTec’s Quote solution, a dealer-to-client Request for Quote (RFQ) trading platform and TriOptima’s triResolve service will provide clients with an opportunity to have a unique trade identifier (UTI) to enrich trade from the point of execution, before sending it for reconciliation. This process will enable the firms to keep a record of and rectify any back-office trade and evaluation mismatches in client systems, before transactions are reported to the trade repository.



The new end-to-end automated repo workflow solution overcomes the operational burden for the buy-side and frees up internal resources to put to work elsewhere.



CME Group boasts the largest futures exchange globally in terms of trading volume as well as notional value traded. CME group leads with about 90% market share of the global futures trading and clearing services.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has declined 6.2% in the past year against the industry’s increase of 10.8%. Nonetheless, the company’s policy to ramp up its growth profile and capital position should continue to drive shares higher.





Other Stocks That Warrant a Look



Some other top-ranked stocks from the security and exchange sector include MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX, Cboe Global Markets Inc. CBOE and Intercontinental Exchange ICE. While MarketAxess sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Cboe Global and Intercontinental Exchange carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MarketAxess operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters, with the average positive surprise being 1.09%.



Cboe Global operates as an options exchange in the United States. It surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the average positive surprise being 8.24%.



Intercontinental Exchange operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the U.K., European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the average positive surprise being 4.46%.



The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.