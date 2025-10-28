CME Group (XTRA:MX4A) Price Target Increased by 17.00% to 249.48

The average one-year price target for CME Group (XTRA:MX4A) has been revised to 249,48 € / share. This is an increase of 17.00% from the prior estimate of 213,23 € dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 174,34 € to a high of 283,13 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.32% from the latest reported closing price of 232,45 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,732 funds or institutions reporting positions in CME Group. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MX4A is 0.52%, an increase of 6.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.92% to 376,784K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,286K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,574K shares , representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MX4A by 9.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,591K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,390K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MX4A by 5.67% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,229K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,012K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MX4A by 5.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,179K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,859K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MX4A by 49.10% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 8,617K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,726K shares , representing a decrease of 12.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MX4A by 17.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.