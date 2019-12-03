CME Group to launch LNG freight futures as demand to hedge trade risks rises

Exchange operator CME Group said on Tuesday it would be the first futures exchange to launch trading of three liquefied natural gas (LNG) freight futures contracts on Dec. 23.

The move shows growing demand for hedging tools in the quickly developing LNG market.

"Following the recent launch of our physically delivered LNG futures contracts and alongside our benchmark Henry Hub futures and growing European Gas and JKM contracts, these new LNG freight futures contracts provide the missing link to allow counterparts to hedge their exposure along the full gas supply chain," CME Group said.

