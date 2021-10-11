CME Group Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of CME Group (Symbol: CME) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $202.76, changing hands as high as $204.32 per share. CME Group shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CME's low point in its 52 week range is $146.89 per share, with $221.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $203.55. The CME DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

