CME Group reports October ADV of 24.3M contracts

CME Group (CME) reported its October market statistics, with average daily volume reaching 24.3M contracts, the second-highest October volume ever.
- CME Group price target raised to $250 from $240 at Piper Sandler
- CME Group price target raised to $258 from $245 at Oppenheimer
- CME Group price target raised to $255 from $250 at Citi
- CME Group price target raised to $231 from $219 at Barclays
- CME Group reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.68, consensus $2.65
