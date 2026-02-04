CME Group Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, ADV Rises Y/Y

CME Group CME reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $2.77, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. The bottom line improved 9.9% year over year.



Quarterly results reflected improved revenues due to higher clearing and transaction fees and market data and information services as well as higher trading volumes.

Shares gained 0.6% in the pre-market trading session to reflect the outperformance.

CME Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CME Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CME Group Inc. Quote

Performance in Detail

CME Group’s revenues of $1.6 billion increased 8.1% year over year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher clearing and transaction fees (up 7.8%) and market data and information services (up 14.5%). The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%.



Total expenses rose 8.8% year over year to $629.1 million, attributable to higher compensation and benefits, technology, professional fees, and outside services, as well as licensing and other fee agreements.



Operating income increased 7.7% from the prior-year quarter to $1 billion.



Average daily volume (ADV) was a record 27.4 million contracts, up 7% year over year. This was due to higher quarterly volumes in Equities and Metals. Agricultural ADV reached 1.8 million contracts, up 2% year on year. Interest Rate and Forex ADV declined 2% and 12%, respectively. The total average rate per contract was 70.7 cents.

Full-Year Highlights

Adjusted earnings were $11.16 per share, up 15.4% year over year. Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 2 cents.



Revenues were a record $6.5 billion, up 6% year over year. Revenues came in line with the consensus estimate.



Operating income was $4.2 billion, up 7.7% year over year.

Financial Update

As of Dec 31, 2025, CME Group had $4.5 billion of cash and marketable securities, up 51.1% from the 2024-end level.



Long-term debt was $3.4 billion, up 27.7% from 2024-end.



As of Dec 31, 2025, CME had shareholders' equity worth $28.7 billion, up 8.5% from the end of 2024.

Capital Deployment

CME Group paid out $3.9 billion in dividends during 2025, taking the payout to $30 billion since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012.

Zacks Rank

CME Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Peer Release

Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 96 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%. The bottom line improved 26.3% year over year. Nasdaq’s net revenues of $1.4 billion increased 13% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%.



Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 10% year over year. Annualized SaaS revenues rose 11% and represented 38% of ARR. Organic growth was 13%.



Nasdaq expects 2026 non-GAAP operating expenses to be in the range of $2.455 billion to $2.535 billion.

Upcoming Releases

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE is set to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.81, indicating an increase of 33.8% from the year-ago reported figure.



CBOE delivered an earnings surprise in each of the three reported quarters of 2025.



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ICE is set to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.67 per share, indicating an increase of 9.8% from the year-ago reported figure.



ICE delivered an earnings surprise in each of the three reported quarters of 2025.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.