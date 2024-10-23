CME Group Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates on Higher Volumes

CME Group CME reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.68, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. The bottom line increased 19.1% year over year.



Quarterly results benefited from a record in trading volumes. Average daily volume increased in its six asset classes, with average daily volume (ADV) up 20% in commodities and 28% in financial markets.

Performance in Detail

CME Group’s revenues of $1.6 billion increased 18.4% year over year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher clearing and transaction fees (up 19.5% year over year), market data and information services (up 6.3% year over year) and other (28.8% year over year). The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.

CME Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CME Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CME Group Inc. Quote

Total expenses rose 8.2% year over year to $560.2 million, attributable to higher compensation and benefits, technology, and licensing and other fee agreements. It exceeded our estimate of $500.3 million.



Operating income increased 24.8% from the prior-year quarter to $1 billion. Our estimate was $954.4 million.



ADV was 28.2 million contracts, including record non-U.S. ADV, with EMEA up 30% and Asia up 28% year over year. The total average rate per contract was 66.6 cents.

Financial Update

As of Sept. 30, 2024, CME Group had $2.3 billion of cash and marketable securities, down 19.5% from the 2023-end level. As of Sept. 30, 2024, long-term debt was $2.7 billion, down 21.8% from 2023-end. As of Sept. 30, 2024, CME had shareholders' equity worth $28.2 billion, up 5.5% from the end of 2023.

Capital Deployment

CME Group paid out $419 billion in dividends, taking the payout to $25.6 billion since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012.

Zacks Rank

CME Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Nasdaq NDAQ will report third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 24, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 69 cents, suggesting a decrease of 2.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



NDAQ’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing in the remaining one.



Intercontinental Exchange ICE will report third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 31, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.54, indicating an increase of 5.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



ICE’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and met estimates in one.



Cboe Global Markets CBOE will report third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 1, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.18, suggesting an increase of 5.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



CBOE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

