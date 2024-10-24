CME Group price target raised to $258 from $245 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on CME Group (CME) to $258 from $245 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm says CME set another record quarter, with Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.68 vs. its $2.61 and consensus’ $2.65. The uncertainty about the U.S. election and geopolitical environment has increased the demand for risk management, which provides tailwinds for CME, Oppenheimer adds.

