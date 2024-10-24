CME Group price target raised to $231 from $219 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish raised the firm’s price target on CME Group (CME) to $231 from $219 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. Management struck a confident tone on the growing opportunity in retail, and highlighted outsized growth from outside the U.S., the analyst tells investors in a research note.

