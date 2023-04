Repeats to add company ticker

April 24 (Reuters) - CME Group CME.O, the world's largest derivatives exchange, is not planning to launch a nickel contract to rival the London Metal Exchange, Terry Duffy, chair and chief executive of the group, told the Financial Times on Monday.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru)

