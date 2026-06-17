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CME Group: Lynne Fitzpatrick To Succeed Terry Duffy As CEO In March 2027

June 17, 2026 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CME Group (CME) announced its Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy will transition to Executive Chairman on March 1, 2027. Lynne Fitzpatrick, currently President and CFO, will be named CEO and will join the Board. Since joining CME Group in 2006, Fitzpatrick has held a variety of positions with increasing levels of responsibility within the organization. She previously worked as an investment banker at Credit Suisse and UBS.

Fitzpatrick said, "I appreciate the confidence that he and the Board have placed in me, and I look forward to working with our investors, clients and employees around the world as we grow our core business and create value for our shareholders."

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, CME Group shares are down 2.91 percent to $254.00.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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