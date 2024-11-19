CME Group to launch mortgage rate futures in January 2025

CME Group (CME) announced it will expand its interest rate complex with the addition of Mortgage Rate futures in January 2025, pending regulatory review.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CME:
- CME Group price target lowered to $226 from $227 at Deutsche Bank
- CME Group Announces Leadership Changes for Future Growth
- CME Group reports October ADV of 24.3M contracts
- CME Group price target raised to $250 from $240 at Piper Sandler
- CME Group price target raised to $258 from $245 at Oppenheimer
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.