CME Group International Avg. Daily Volume Rises 8%

January 10, 2024 — 04:26 am EST

(RTTNews) - CME Group Inc. (CME), a market place for derivatives contracts, announced on Wednesday that its average daily volume, outside the United States grew by 8 percent in 2023.

The International average daily volumes increased to 6.8 million contracts in the last year, driven by growth in the Equity Index and Interest Rate products, which in turn were up by 26 percent and 23 percent respectively.

The company recorded ADV of 24.4 million contracts globally for the full year, which was 5 percent higher than 2022. This was driven by growth in Interest Rate ADV and Options ADV, which were up by 16 percent and 23 percent respectively.

On Tuesday, CME shares closed at $197.09, down 1.51% on the Nasdaq.

