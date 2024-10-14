CME Group International Average Daily Volume Rises 29%

(RTTNews) - CME Group, Inc. (CME), a financial services company, Monday said its international average daily volume (ADV) for the third quarter increased 29 percent year on year to 8.4 million contracts, driven by growth across all asset classes in EMEA and APAC.

EMEA ADV was 6.2 million contracts, up 30 percent from last year, while APAC ADV grew 28 percent to 1.8 million contracts.

Interest rate products grew 32 percent in quarterly volumes year on year, driven by an increase of 38 percent growth in SOFR futures and 25 percent growth in Treasury contracts. Additionally, Energy products saw 30 percent growth.

Globally, the company recorded ADV of 28.3 million contracts, up 27 percent form last year, mainly helped by 36 percent growth in interest rate products to 14.9 million contracts. CME Group's U.S. Treasury complex hit an all-time quarterly ADV record of 8.4 million contracts and SOFR futures reached an all-time quarterly ADV record of 4.1 million contracts.

