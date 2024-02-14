CME Group, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $804.3 million, or $2.24 per share. This compares with $629.9 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $853.8 million or $2.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.0% to $1.44 billion from $1.21 billion last year.

CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $804.3 Mln. vs. $629.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.24 vs. $1.75 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.28 -Revenue (Q4): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.